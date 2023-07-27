Wegmans will open store in lower Manhattan in October

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Wegmans has announced the opening date of its much anticipated store in lower Manhattan.

The Astor Place Wegmans location on 770 Broadway will open on Wednesday, Oct. 18. It will be only the second Wegmans in the New York City area. The first one opened in Brooklyn in 2019.

The 87,500 square foot store will serve fresh sushi, salads, sandwiches, and hot Asian cuisine. It will also have Mezze options, inspired by a Mediterranean diet. Customers will be able to shop using the Wegmans meals2GO app for pickup or delivery. An onsite dining room, featuring a sushi bar and champagne-oyster bar, will open in the first half of 2024.

The new Wegmans will fire more than 600 employee. The grocery store chain headquartered in Rochester has been named one of the 100 best companies to work for by FORTUNE magazine for 25 straight years, ranking #3 in 2022.