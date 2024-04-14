Wegmans Wine at Center Ice supports Holy Childhood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 11th Annual Wegmans Wine at Center Ice is back on April 19 at 6 p.m. at the Tim Horton’s Iceplex, 2700 Brighton Henrietta Townline Rd.

Admission gives you access to 40+ vendors and samples of unlimited food, beer, wine, ciders and spirits. There will be live music from The DAWGS, a free photo booth, games, online auction, a Trip to Florida raffle, a wine pull and a 50/50!

All proceeds will support Holy Childhood whose mission is to prepare children and adults with developmental disabilities for maximum independence and integration in the community through individualized programs and services.

Buy tickets or donate here.