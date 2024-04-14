Wegmans Wine at Center Ice supports Holy Childhood
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 11th Annual Wegmans Wine at Center Ice is back on April 19 at 6 p.m. at the Tim Horton’s Iceplex, 2700 Brighton Henrietta Townline Rd.
Admission gives you access to 40+ vendors and samples of unlimited food, beer, wine, ciders and spirits. There will be live music from The DAWGS, a free photo booth, games, online auction, a Trip to Florida raffle, a wine pull and a 50/50!
All proceeds will support Holy Childhood whose mission is to prepare children and adults with developmental disabilities for maximum independence and integration in the community through individualized programs and services.