Well-known Peloton instructor speaks at Eastview Mall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you’ve ever taken a Peloton cycling class, you might recognize instructor Tunde Oyeneyin. She was in Rochester on Sunday and spoke at the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Eastview Mall in Victor.

She talked about the importance of fitness and the spiritual impact of working out with a group of people with goals like yours.

“Tap into this extended or greater version of yourself by virtue of movement, community, and connection,” said Tunde Oyeneyin.

Attendees also got to buy signed copies of Tunde’s book. Peloton creates stationary bicycles and treadmills where you can watch live or on-demand exercise videos.