WellNow cutting ties with Excellus as of Jan. 1

If Excellus BlueCross BlueShield is your health insurance provider, your visits to WellNow urgent cares will not be covered, starting Jan. 1.

The two could not come to an agreement on reimbursement rates.

WellNow sent a letter to Excellus stating it’s terminating its participating physician agreements. They claim Excellus gives other Urgent Care centers four to five times what WellNow gets in reimbursement.

Excellus claims WellNow is asking for a rate increase that would far exceed provider reimbursement for comparable services.

Excellus officials say they will continue to negotiate to remain a participating partner with WellNow.