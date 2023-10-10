WellNow threatens to stop accepting Excellus insurance

If Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield is your health insurance provider, your visits to WellNow urgent care centers might not be covered next year.

In a letter sent to patients, WellNow said if Excellus doesn’t increase its reimbursement rates, WellNow will stop accepting Excellus insurance starting Jan. 1.

Dr. Robert Biernbaum, WellNow’s chief medical officer, said, “Records show millions in surplus profits for Excellus in 2022, and pay for its top four executives exceeded $6 million. Pretty good for a local non-profit.”

Excellus says it spent 91 cents of every premium dollar it collected in 2022 on medical claims.

In its own statement, Excellus said, “WellNow has asked for a rate increase that would far exceed local primary care provider reimbursement.”

WellNow says Excellus hasn’t negotiated with them since 2016 — but Excellus says they’re in active discussions right now.