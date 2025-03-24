‘We’re accepting of all people’: Roc City Roller Derby builds community through high-contact sport

News10NBC Saturday Today provides live breaking News, First Alert Weather forecasts, weekend entertainment options and investigative reports.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As the weather warms up, many are looking for outdoor activities, but the Roc City Roller Derby is just starting its season and is inviting everyone to join their indoor sport.

News10NBC attended a scrimmage to learn more about this local roller derby team.

Lisa Schultz, who started with the organization in 2008, said she knew immediately she wanted to join as many people were very welcoming and she had a lot of fun.

Recently named the Slaymate of the Year, Schultz returned to the league last season after a long break. She emphasized the friendships and community the sport fosters.

“I just formed so many great friendships with people and it was something that really made me feel like woah this is something really incredible,” Schultz said.

The league is rebuilding and competing again after the pandemic, and Schultz is helping to spread an open invitation.

“We’re here we’re accepting of all people shape size color skate no skate we’re welcoming to everyone,” Schultz said.

Roc City Roller Derby aims to build community and fitness. While the sport is high-contact, it doesn’t have to be high-injury, with a team of referees and seasoned pros teaching newcomers.

“I know we think about oh I don’t wanna get tired, like don’t think about it. Just go out there and play this is practice, so we have to push ourselves and we have to go out there and do it. And recover–and then go out there and do it again,” an official said.

As the games begin this season, the group plans to partner with local charities to give back. They encourage people to enjoy a game or lace up skates and join the court.

“If you wanna do it, we have a place for ya,” a coach said.

The Roc City Roller Derby has games open to the public throughout the spring and summer. To learn more or to join in on the action, click here.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI