‘We’re going to show up’: Wayne County Sheriff says deputies will help ICE, contrasting with Rochester’s stance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester is currently embroiled in a lawsuit with the U.S. government over its sanctuary city policies. This legal battle follows a controversial immigration arrest where Rochester police officers assisted Homeland Security during a traffic stop, which contradicts city policy.

News10NBC’s Marsha Augustin spoke with Wayne County Sheriff Robert Milby, who shared a different approach.

Milby said that when ICE calls, they respond.



“We understand that Border Patrol is working within the confines of the county, they call us for help, we’re going to show up. We are going to find out exactly what it is they need,” Milby said.



Milby emphasized that if ICE requests help, his deputies will assist, but they will not enforce immigration law themselves.



“We’ll render that assistance as necessary. Are we going to go there and do their job for them and effect a civil process, which is immigration law? No, we’re not going to do that,” Milby said.



Unlike Rochester, Wayne County does not have sanctuary policies for undocumented individuals.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said: “We believe in the rule of law. And we hope that the federal government also believes in the rule of law. And the rule of law cannot be something that you think is okay when only it suits your purpose. And we will defend and protect our residents and their interests.”



Milby, who is a member of the National Sheriff’s Association Border Security Committee and chairman of the Northern Border Security Committee for New York State’s Sheriff’s Association, has had recent meetings with Border Czar Tom Homan.



He said he is hearing from people on the front lines and what they are witnessing.



“It is the six times most known and suspected terrorist that have been encountered at the northern border. Six times more than you would see at the southern border. There’s the drug smuggling, the human trafficking,” Milby said.



Wayne County, as the second-largest producer of apples in the country, has a significant population of migrant workers.



When asked if they target undocumented workers or criminals, Milby said, “We haven’t received any complaints of undocumented workers here in Wayne County. Do we run into them from time to time, sure we do. But are we affecting the civil process of deporting somebody, no.”



