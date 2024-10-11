‘We’re just taking it day by day’: Parents grieve loss of toddler son; twin brother recovering after medical emergency

Family still waiting for answers in toddler's death

HILTON, N.Y. — It’s been nearly two weeks since a toddler was found dead in Hilton. Monroe County deputies say they’re still waiting on the medical examiner to release the cause of death.

At the same time, his twin brother — who was taken to the hospital in critical condition — is now back home.

Taylor Jones and Marc Anthony lost their 18-month-old son, Adonis, last Monday.

“I woke up to one of my – to him having a seizure and my other son just gone,” Jones said.

While the family is glad to have Adonis’ twin brother, Yosion, back home, they’re still left with many unanswered questions.

“We’re we’re very, very grateful for it. Obviously, we’re happy for a speedy recovery, but we need some type of answers for our other son,” Anthony said.

“We had the service today for Adonis. That was absolutely horrible, as you can expect for us. And we are just we’re just taking it day by day. You know, usually for a child this little they would have something, you know, maybe they choked on something in their sleep or maybe they would have something. He’s one. They have nothing. Can you imagine how we feel?” Jones said.

Now, all Jones and Anthony can do is call on the community for help.

“We received a $3,000 medical bill from his ambulance ride. … So I have to take some time off to go back and forth to the neurology team because they don’t even know what’s still going on with Yosion yet of why he was having the seizures. … We wanted to use some of the money to get a stone for him (Adonis) … With this being unexpected, we don’t — we weren’t saving up for this. We weren’t, you know,” Jones said.

“This wasn’t, you know … who ever pre-plans for something like this,” Anthony said.

“For a one-year-old,” Jones added.

If you’d like to donate to Jones and her family, go here.

