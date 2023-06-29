‘We’re sad to see Hegedorn’s go’; family-owned market closes its doors

WEBSTER, N.Y. — It’s truly the end of an era as family-owned Hegedorn’s Market in Webster closes its doors for good at 7 p.m. Thursday. The well-loved business has served the community for the past 70-years.

News10NBC’s Patrick Moussignac talked to loyal customers who stopped by one last time.

It’s a sad day for those who loved the market.

Customers say their parents used to bring them to the market decades ago. Now many of them bring their own children or even their grandkids out shopping with them.

“Thanks for being here,” says shopper Jenna Cline. “We’re sad to see Hegedorn’s go. But thanks for your service to Webster and the community. It’s been in our family forever. My grandparents lived here. My parents lived here. We live here. My son is here and loved Hegedorn’s.”

Thursday the market is a shell of it’s former self. The aisles and shelves are almost empty — a far different picture to when Hegedorn’s Market first opened it’s doors in 1953.

“I remember the dairy on the corner that was out here,” says shopper Debbie Tirohn. “We would always get ice cream when my grandparents were here. So it’s bitter sweet.”

Hegedorn’s served a purpose a lot of it’s bigger competitors couldn’t provide for some customers.

“They were convenient for some things that other stores don’t have,” says shopper Dennis Eranstone. “They’re a reasonable store. It’s hard to compete with Wegmans. I mean, there’s so many branches.”

Hegedorn’s General Manager Jon Gonzalez tells News10NBC the closing of the market was a business decision because they couldn’t keep up with the competition.

“Unfortunately this business model, and this building with 45,000 square feet, it just wasn’t sustainable in the long term, and we had to make a change for the future,” says Gonzalez

For the next couple of hours, it’s an emotional goodbye for both employees and customers.

“The customers are very nice — have been very good to us,” says employee Jennie Uhl. “They’re all coming in hugging us saying goodbye. We know their names. They know ours. And it just an end of an era.”