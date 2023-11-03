West Henrietta Road reopens after crash that knocked over utility pole

RUSH, N.Y. — West Henrietta Road in Rush has reopened after a car knocked over a utility pole on Friday morning.

The crash happened on West Henrietta Road near Fishell Road. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the driver, the only person in the car, had only minor injuries and emergency crews evaluated her at the scene. Deputies say speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

Utility crews worked to repair the downed pole and wires.