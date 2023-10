ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One of the most iconic musicals is coming to the West Herr Auditorium Theatre in December.

Tickets for “Annie” go on sale Friday. You can buy them on Ticketmaster.com or at the auditorium box office.

“Annie,” the story of a little orphan girl adopted by a millionaire during the Great Depression, will play at the Auditorium Theatre from Dec. 12 through Dec. 17.