West Irondequoit coach of 25 years has died

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — A coach of 25 years in the West Irondequoit Central School District has died.

The district announced on X that Steven Crocetti died after a brief illness. He coached Irondequoit High School girls varsity basketball and softball and modified volleyball.

The district said Crocetti was “known for his dedication, selflessness, and kindness”. He was a 1977 Irondequoit High School graduate and his three daughters also graduated from IHS. Crocetti got to coach Irondequoit’s Section V champion girls basketball team, which included his daughter, Savannah.

Crocetti was 65. His obituary says he was a great mentor to so many and is survived by his wife of 34 years.

“When Steve wasn’t coaching you could find him watching the Buffalo Bills with his family. Family was everything to Steve,” the obituary said.

Calling hours are Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dreier-Giltner Funeral Home on Portland Avenue.