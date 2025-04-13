Western New York remembers former Congressman John LaFalce, who dedicated nearly three decades to public service

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Western New York is mourning the loss of former Congressman John LaFalce, who passed away at the age of 85. LaFalce, a Buffalo native, dedicated nearly 30 years to representing Western New Yorkers in Washington.

LaFalce began his political career as a New York state senator in 1971, followed by a role as a state assemblyman in 1973. He then served as a U.S. congressman for three different districts over 28 years. His legacy as a public servant influenced many, including those currently in office.

“He’s inspired dozens and dozens of elected officials, including myself, over the years to get into public service, and he’s going to be deeply missed,” one official said.

“I’m going to remember him as a strong leader and a gentle soul. He was as tough as he could be at times. He had a heart for people, particularly those who were up against it in the system,” another official said.

LaFalce retired after nearly three decades of service.

