Westside Medical Supply works to repair roof that collapsed on Tuesday

GATES, N.Y. — The owner of Westside Medical Supply in Gates says the building is fully functional after the roof collapsed.

The roof collapsed on the building on Elmgrove Road on Tuesday. The owner says it was caused by extensive ice and snow buildup, affecting 15% of the building that houses westside medical supply.

Repairs may take weeks. Customers can still place orders to be shipped from the westside location. They’re also still taking walk-ins at the Eastside Medical Supply location on Monroe Avenue in Brighton.