‘We’ve never had an incident’: Party in the Park producer Jeff Springut assures safety at event

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Party in the Park kicked off on Thursday, featuring a variety of music acts in the heart of downtown Rochester.

However, with a recent mass shooting and a large fight involving teens at the site, News10NBC wanted to see if that has changed any of the security plans for the six-week event.

Event officials say 400 tickets have already been sold, and they’re expecting large crowds to attend. When asked if the Rochester Police Department (RPD) is doing anything different to discourage recent incidents, an RPD officer told News10NBC that six to seven police officers will be at the event at all times, which is the typical standard for this event.

Jeff Springut, who has worked the event for 20 years, says there’s ample security for Party in the Park.

“I can tell you in all the years I’ve been doing Party of the Park, we’ve never had an incident. So I know the city’s got some issues around the downtown area but during Party in the Park. So first of all, it’s a city event. It’s almost surrounded, not surrounded by police at every gate. And there’s probably 20 or 30 security people inside,” Springut said.

After the mass shooting, the city has been closing MLK Park early at 8 p.m. but will keep it open until the event ends at 10 p.m. The two acts taking the stage are “The Record Company” and “Mississippi All-Stars.” Tickets are $7, but children 12 and under get in for free.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.