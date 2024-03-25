Whalemobile visits city school; students get eclipse glasses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday, the Whalemobile arrived at Mary McLeod Bethune School No. 45. A life-size whale, a 40-foot replica that provides students with a visual way to see the scale and size of a whale was inflated, and students learn inside the whale.

Students learn about the biology of whales, the ecology of where they live, and the food chains that feed them.

The Whalemobile has already visited Andrew J. Townson School No. 39, Helen Barrett Montgomery School No. 50, and RISE Community School No. 106. After these appearances at seven RCSD schools, more than 2,600 students will have benefited from this unique learning opportunity.

Separate from the Whalemobile’s visit, students also received eclipse viewing glasses donated by Rochester Museum and Science Center for all RCSD students.