‘What did I do?’: Retired teacher battling stage-four breast cancer fights eviction from Rochester home

Retired teacher battling cancer fights eviction

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Keisha Ward, a retired teacher and mother of three, is fighting to keep a roof over her head as she battles stage-four breast cancer. Her landlord is evicting her from her rented home in the 19th Ward for no apparent reason.

“A letter was drawn up by their attorney, Mr. Nacca. You got 60 days; the landlord decides he doesn’t want to renew the month to month and it’s one of those things like again, ‘What did I do,” Ward said.

Under current law, if a landlord decides not to renew a lease, they don’t need a reason. In fact, her landlord’s management company said she’d been an amazing tenant and that it isn’t personal. Ward was supposed to be out three weeks ago but can’t find a place she can afford.

“For me to wonder where we’re gonna lay our head at in the next couple of weeks, in the next couple of days, in the next couple of months, it is very extremely stressful,” she said.

It’s stress she can ill-afford. Ward was diagnosed with breast cancer almost a decade ago.

“But I am stage four because it did spread from the breast area, to the lymph nodes to my brain,” she said.

Members of the Citywide Tenant Union, along with City Council member Mary Lupien, joined Ward in her front yard to protest the eviction. They want the City Council to pass Good Cause Eviction, which is now state law. It says that a landlord can’t evict you or refuse to renew your lease without showing good cause.

While Ward still hasn’t been told why she’s being evicted, she did say she saw the home listed for more rent than she’s currently paying. News10NBC reached out to the landlord and their management company but have not heard back.

Their attorney called saying he didn’t know why his clients wanted Ward out, but he argues she doesn’t need a Good Cause Eviction measure. According to state law, she can fight the eviction on the grounds that it will cause extreme hardship, and a judge could let her stay as long as a year.

Ward goes before a judge to argue her case next month.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.