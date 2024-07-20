What happens if Biden withdraws from race?

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Though he’s repeatedly said he will not drop out of the race, members of President Joe Biden’s family are talking about his possible exit plan from the race for the White House, according to NBC News.

So what are the possible outcomes?

“Once Biden decides to step aside, his delegates are released. They are free to vote as they want,” Tim Kneeland, a professor of politics and history at Nazareth University.

In that case, it would all come down to the Democratic National Convention.

“If you want to appear on the ballot at the convention, which is where they would decide who the nominee would be, you would need over 300 signatures,” Kneeland said.

Even if President Biden wishes to have Vice President Kamala Harris replace him as the party’s nominee, she would still need a majority of the 4,000 Democratic delegate votes.

If nobody attains that, they would go to a second round of voting.

As the number of Democratic lawmakers calling for President Biden increased Friday, the president issued a statement vowing to return to the campaign trail next week. He pointed to legislative achievements, a booming stock market, and years of experience as reasons to keep going despite concerns about his age and a noticeable change in appearance over the years.

“I just can’t see how with so many people within your own party coming after you that you could sustain it,” Kneeland said.

In Rochester, voter Teagan Hilliard believes President Biden is in it to win it. But if President Biden withdraws, she hopes delegates vote for the candidate who would best serve their community.

“I would want them to do what is right for their constituents.- whatever that it is,” Hilliard said. “So as much as I want everyone to be ‘kumbaya’ and get together, I also wouldn’t want someone who is like, ‘This is not good for my constituents, to do that.'”

In an interview Friday morning, President Biden’s campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillion acknowledged a slippage in support but insisted he is “absolutely” staying in the race.