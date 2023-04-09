What is boring for the meteorologist, is good news for everyone in Rochester!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It is a very calm, tranquil weather pattern for the great lakes, Ohio Valley, and northern New England. This area is dominated by a large area of high pressure that is slowly sinking to the south in the coming days. As this happens, Western New York will come under a more southwesterly wind flow, which will push temperatures significantly higher over the next seven days.

Sunday night will bring clear, starlit skies. It will turn very cool, but not as chilly as last night as the temperature falls into the lower 30s. Monday you can expect another day of bright sunshine with the high temperature in the middle 60s. However, it will be cooler for some communities near Lake Ontario with temperature readings remaining near 50 degrees. Tuesday will feature partial sunshine and it will be a bit windy at times. The high temperature should reach the middle 60s. Wednesday morning will bring a few clouds, which will give way to more afternoon sunshine. The high temperature will be closer to 70 degrees. The warming trend continues for Thursday with more fun in the sun and the mercury reaches into the lower 70s.

