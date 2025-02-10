What is ethically sourced chocolate? Laughing Gull owner explains ahead of Valentine’s Day

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and Rochester’s chocolate shops are bracing for a big surge in people shopping for their significant others.

Are you sure that the chocolate you’re getting is ethically sourced? Lindsay Tarnoff, owner of Laughing Gull Chocolates on East Main Street, said exploitive labor including child labor is a huge problem in the cocoa industry. Her business aims to source its cocoa from farms that treat workers ethically.

“Ethically sourced means that we can have a little bit more information about how the cacao (plant) is grown, how it is harvested, and the people involved with that,” she said. “For example, it means that we know how much everybody is getting paid. We know that if there are kids in the farms, for example, they are going to school and they have health care.”

Tarnoff also aims to ensure that her cocoa supply is grown sustainably, from farmers that minimize deforestation and work to protect biodiversity. Oftentimes, cocoa growing contributes to the clear-cutting of forests in West Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

Laughing Gull makes its own chocolates in its kitchen, including its raspberry fluffies. The business also offers a range of classes on chocolates, from understanding the different ingredients to making your own chocolates from cocoa beans.

“They’re so much fun. And we love sharing our passion with our customers,” she said.

Laughing Gull Chocolates is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays and closes at 5 p.m. on Saturdays.