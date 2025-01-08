What is the polar vortex? Here’s what’s contributing to this week’s chilly air

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People across the country and the Rochester area are feeling the impact of the polar vortex.

While the polar vortex typically stays in the Arctic, its jet stream could weaken in the winter, taking the vortex farther south. When the vortex breaks down, it lets Arctic air in.

Rochester has seen sub-freezing temperatures for the past seven days. First Alert Meteorologist Nate Morris explains how the polar vortex is contributing to the chillier temperatures.