What is the recovery like for astronauts when they return from space?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After two astronauts recently returned to Earth after spending more than nine months aboard the International Space Station, it has raised questions about the recovery process for astronauts.

News10NBC visited the Rochester Museum and Science Center (RSMC) to learn more about the challenges astronauts face upon returning to Earth.

“When somebody’s on Earth, whether you realize it or not, gravity is pulling down on everything inside of you, your guts, all the fluids, your blood, everything is being pulled down,” said Jim Bader, the director of the Strasenburgh Planetarium at the RMSC.

Bader said when they get to space, obviously those things are not happening.

“And to top that off, they don’t just come down with 1G when they hit water, that’s an abrupt stop right?” Bader said.

Astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore are likely undergoing physical therapy to relearn how to walk on Earth.

