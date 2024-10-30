‘What Peace Means to Me’: Local kids’ artwork to be displayed in Hiroshima

Finalists announced for 'Mayors for Peace' children's art contest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local finalists for an international art contest have been picked.

The Mayors For Peace Art Competition tasks children in Rochester with making art with the theme “What Peace Means to Me.” The top 10 submissions were displayed in Rochester City Hall’s Link Gallery on Wednesday night.

News10NBC spoke with one of this year’s finalists, Lamya Cooper from School #42, about what peace means to her.

“When I think about peace, I think about, like, birds and stuff, ’cause birds bring me peace,” Lamya said. “Like, whatever coms to your mind, you can create it and make it art. That’s what art’s about, yeah.”

Art from the 10 finalists will be displayed in Hiroshima, Japan, alongside art from kids all over the world.