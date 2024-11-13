What to do if your car hydroplanes; Hear about Lynette Adams’ experience

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC TODAY Anchor Lynette Adams had a scary experience recently. She was driving to work on I-390 near East Henrietta Road when she hit a puddle of water and lost control of the car.

The car hydroplaned and Lynette said it felt like something picked up the car and tossed it into the guardrail. First Alert Meteorologist Nate Morris explains what causes hydroplaning and what to do if you lose control of your car.

If there’s enough water on the ground, water pressure will build in the front part of the car’s tires. If the car is going fast enough and is heavy enough, the water pressure could disperse under the tire, lifting the car off the ground and turning it into a sled.

When hydroplaning, don’t slam on the brakes. Instead, try to regain control by turning in the direction of the skid to regain friction. You can see the rest of his explanation in this story.

Thankfully, Lynette’s car bounced off the guard rail and ended up back in the right lane and on the shoulder. She was not injured.