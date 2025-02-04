What to do if your car window gets smashed

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Dozens of car owners in the Rochester area have woken up to broken glass recently amid a string of car break-ins. When this happens, people often don’t know what to do.

News10NBC’s Hailie Higgins recently had her car window smashed and walks us through the steps to take if you find yourself in a similar situation. Hailie was part of the mass smashing spree in southeast Rochester in the dead of winter.

As the total number of affected cars rises to at least 50 in January, here’s what to do if you find a big hole where your car window should be.

Immediately take a picture to document the scene and check for missing property. In these sprees, folks tell us, and Hailie saw in her own car, that nothing was taken.

Call 911. Police Chief David Smith said they’re cranking up the response, given the volume of victims. A report like this used to be taken by the non-emergency line, 311, which is only staffed during the day. Now, 911 will make a report, and Smith says officers may follow up days later in person with folks.

Contact your car insurance company. Hailie called several mechanics to get a quote and they told her that this is what comprehensive car insurance is for. If it’s covered, their repair service will come to your house and fix it for free, regardless of your deductible.

In New York, if you file a comprehensive claim worth less than $2,000, your insurance company can’t raise your rates. If you don’t have comprehensive coverage, you may want to read the fine print and get some mechanic quotes before making a claim. Hailie’s window repair was under $300.

One more thing. Don’t use duct tape to patch the window as it will mess up the paint job.

