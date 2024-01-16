What to know about the Bills second-round playoff game against Kansas City Chiefs

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills first-round playoff win was full of plenty of memorable moments: Josh Allen’s 52-yard touchdown run, Khalil Shakir breaking tackles after a 17-yard reception to find the end zone in the fourth quarter, and Bills Mafia throwing handfuls of snow in the air in celebration.

Now, the No. 2 seeded Bills will take on their playoff nemesis, the No. 3 seeded Kansas City Chiefs, at home for the Bills second-round playoff matchup. If the Bills defeat the Chiefs, their next game will decide which AFC team gets into the Super Bowl.

The game will kick off on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m. You can watch it on CBS. You can get tickets to the game at Highmark Stadium here.

This will be the third time in four seasons that the Bills and the Chiefs meet in the playoffs. Buffalo lost to the Chiefs 38-24 in the AFC Championship in January of 2021. A year later, the Bills lost to the Chiefs in a thrilling overtime game in the second round, which the Chiefs forced after getting a field goal with only 13 second left on the clock. The Chiefs won the coin toss and scored a touchdown in their first possession in overtime, meaning the Bills offense didn’t have a chance to take the field.

This regular season in December, the Bills beat the Chiefs 20-17.