What to know about displaying ID on phone through new app

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles launched a mobile ID program on Tuesday, allowing people to display their driver’s license or non-driver ID on their phone.

The DMV says the program will help New Yorkers to protect their identity and enhance the process of getting through airport security. You can display your ID by downloading the Mobile ID at the Apple App Store here or Google Play here.

Here the instructions of how to get a mobile ID:

Download the New York MiD app.

Register the phone number of the device that the Mobile ID will be on.

Take a picture of the front and back of their physical ID using the camera of your phone.

Pose for a selfie. The app checks your photo and ID against information on file with the DMV to ensure you are who you say you are.

Once your information is verified, your MiD is ready.