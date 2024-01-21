Bills and Chiefs meet again in playoffs; How to watch News10NBC Sports’ preview

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It’s the moment Bills Mafia has been waiting for. The Bills will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday for the third time in four seasons – only this time at Highmark Stadium.

Watch at 4:30 p.m. on News10NBC’s YouTube, Facebook, or Instagram for a special preview of the game with News10NBC Sports Jackson Roberts and Mat Mlodzinski. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

The Bills haven’t beat the Chiefs in the playoffs with Josh Allen as quarterback but both losses were in Kansas City. Now the Chiefs must travel to Orchard Park for the second round of the playoffs. The Bills are coming off a 31-17 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers while the Chiefs are coming off a 26-7 win against the Miami Dolphins, knocking out Buffalo’s AFC East Division rival.

Bills center Mitch Morse says he’s excited about what his team is going to bring especially in front of a home crowd.

“It’s really nice to have this home field advantage but we also know that in the playoffs, these teams that have made it this far are used to adversity and adverse situations. So, we understand that the Chiefs will be ready for it. It’ll be a great atmosphere come Sunday,” he said.