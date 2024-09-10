What to know about the Trump-Harris debate Tuesday night

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. — Former President Donald Trump and current Vice President will face off in their first debate Tuesday night, looking to sway voters in their favor. The debate comes 75 days after President Biden bowed out of the race.

What to know

The two candidates will debate in Philadelphia at the Constitution Center, starting at 9 p.m. EDT. It’s set to last around 90 minutes, and will be moderated by David Muir, anchor for “World News Tonight” and Linsey Davis, anchor for “Prime.”

Alike the Trump-Biden debate in June, there will not be an audience and the microphone of the candidate not speaking will be muted.

As both candidates look to secure votes across the country, there’s a few battleground states they have their eyes on. It’s set to be a close race in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, and North Carolina.

How to watch

You can watch the debate on NBC, ABC, CBS, Disney+, and Hulu. If you miss it, you can catch up with a full analysis on News10NBC at 11 p.m.

After the debate

As of Tuesday, there’s no word on if the candidates have agreement to an additional debate before election night. On October 1, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will face off in a vice presidential debate in New York City.

The time to cast your vote is quickly approaching. Here’s some deadlines to be mindful of for voters in New York:

Deadline to request a mail-in ballot: Oct. 21

Deadline to register to vote by mail: Oct. 26

Deadline for in-person registration: Oct. 26

Early voting: Oct. 26 – Nov. 3

Election day: Nov. 5

For deadline information for military overseas voters, click here.