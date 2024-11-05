What to know about visiting Susan B. Anthony’s headstone on Election Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Election Day in Rochester is here. As always, voters are expected to visit Mount Hope Cemetery to place their “I Voted” stickers on the headstone of Rochester’s suffragist Susan B. Anthony.

On Election Day in 2016, as many as 12,000 people visited the gravestone to honor her work with women’s suffrage. Since then, there’s been a shield to preserve the marble headstone from the stickers.

If you’re thinking of joining in on the tradition, here are some guidelines from the city. The gravesite will be open to visitors between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Cemetery gates will close at 5 p.m. Anyone inside at that time can stay, but no new visitors can enter. You’re encouraged to park on Robinson Drive.