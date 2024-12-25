‘What we do is important’: Brighton police officers share gratitude for community support during holiday shifts

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — While many people enjoy a holiday break, officers at the Brighton Police Department continue their duties.

Sergeant Rebecca Halpin and Officer Taylor Barth are in their 13th year on the force, having missed numerous holidays.

“Quite a few maybe, I don’t even keep track anymore between Christmas, and Thanksgiving, just comes with the territory, definitely does,” Halpin and Barth shared.

Both officers have young children, and their celebrations differ from most. Halpin explained, “They did reach out to Santa and asked if he could come in the morning of Christmas Eve because I had to work.” She added, “I got to see the excitement in their eyes today. It might not always be possible, but there’s nothing better than to see that.”

The officers support each other in making sacrifices.

“Our other partner is working for another officer, so he stepped up to make sure that he was working Christmas so that the dad could be home with his girls, which is nice,” Barth noted.

Community support is strong, especially during the holidays. Kids in the community dropped off cards along with others leaving food, drinks, and desserts.

“When you see that other people are out there and that they are so thankful for what we do, it does make it easier,” Halpin said.

Barth emphasized the importance of their work, saying, “Just a reminder of why we’re here, why we get up at 4:30 and come to work and why we’re working to midnight or overnight hours because we miss a lot of things with our normal schedule as well. Just to be reminded that what we do is important and people do care, it’s very much appreciated.”

Both Halpin and Barth expressed gratitude to their families for the sacrifices they make so the officers can do the job they love.

