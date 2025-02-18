What we know about Sam Nordquist’s accused killers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We have new details on the five people charged with the murder of Sam Nordquist, the 24-year-old man who was tortured and murdered in Ontario County.

The suspects are accused of physically, sexually, and psychologically abusing Nordquist, who is transgender. According to Nordquist’s family, the Minnesota native traveled to the Finger Lakes region on Sept. 28 to meet his girlfriend who he connected with online but they eventually lost contact with him.

His family reported him missing on Feb. 9 and investigators found his body in a field in Yates County three days later. The Ontario County District Attorney’s Office said there’s no indication at this time that Nordquist’s murder was a hate crime.

Here’s what we know so far about the suspects:

Precious Arzuaga, 38

News10NBC Interviewed a woman named Precious Arzuaga in 2015 – when she was a student at Finger Lakes Community College (FLCC) in Geneva.

We spoke with her regarding a skeleton found underneath a construction site in FLCC, which was atop a historic cemetery. Arzuaga disapproved of a professor’s desire to study the 100+ year-old bones, saying “It’s someone’s family. They don’t deserve to be a chemistry project.”

“The quicker they put them back in the ground, it’s more respectful,” she added. To watch that interview, scroll to the bottom of this page.

In 2016, the Democrat and Chronicle reported that a Geneva woman, Precious Arzuaga, was charged with animal cruelty for starving her Pitbull named Princess. She was accused of locking Princess in a storage shed in Geneva with no food. Investigators said at the time the shed was filled with urine and feces.

Last year, Finger Lakes Daily News reported a woman named Precious Arzuaga was accused of lying to the Department of Social Services by filing a false assistance application. She was charged with a misdemeanor.

Nordquist’s family tells News10NBC Arzuaga began an online relationship with Nordquist last fall — and lured him out to visit her in September.

News10NBC has reached out to the Ontario County Humane Society and Ontario County Sheriff’s Office for more information on both instances, and to confirm these are all the same suspect, but did not hear back.

Patrick Goodwin, 31

Patrick Goodwin is a registered sex offender. According to the NYS registry, he had been living in room 16 of Patty’s Lodge in Hopewell since November. The felony complaint says the abuse occurred just six rooms over. The registry shows at least two other sex offenders also live in the small motel.

Goodwin was found guilty of two felonies in 2015. The previous year, Goodwin raped a seven-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl. According to the registry, he was a “non-stranger” to the two.

He was sentenced to over ten years in prison but was released early. Goodwin was considered a level three risk, which indicates a “high risk of repeat offense and a threat to public safety.”

Emily Motyka, 19

A woman named Emily Motyka was a member of the class of 2023 at Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School District, according to the “Inside HFL” summer 2023 issue.

At her graduation, Motyka won the Kyle Marchese Memorial Award and the Honeoye Falls-Lima Transportation Award. News10NBC has reached out to HFLCSD to confirm this is the same Motkya, and to learn more about her awards, but did not immediately hear back.

According to the felony complaint, Motyka is currently living in Rochester.

Kyle Sage, 33

According to New York State, Kyle R. Sage is out on parole. He was convicted of grand larceny in the 4th degree and of disseminating indecent material to minors in the 1st degree. His grand larceny charge specifies he did not steal a car. The second charge means that Sage messaged at least one minor inappropriate content, and asked them to engage in sexual intercourse with him. Each charge can carry up to four years behind bars.

Sage was released to parole in May of 2024.

A former classmate tells News10NBC that Kyle Sage grew up in the Honeoye Central School District. We’re told Sage participated in the BOECES program starting in 6th grade. News10NBC has reached out to HCSD to confirm this is the same Kyle Sage, but did not immediately hear back.

According to the felony complaint, Sage is currently living in Hopewell.

Jennifer Quijano, 30

According to the felony complaint, Quijano goes by the name Brooklyn. She is currently living in Geneva.