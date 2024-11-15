‘Whatever I do, I go with the heart’: Exhibit features work of Claire McLaughlin

New exhibit features work of Claire McLaughlin

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An artist from Pittsford is being featured in a one-woman show at the Memorial Art Gallery, with all of her art done in Crayola crayon.

The exhibit in the Brown Hound Downtown at the gallery is called “Colors in the Stream of Time” and features work by Claire McLaughlin. She has Down syndrome, but has accomplished a lot: This is her third show at the MAG. Plus, her portrait of Crayola’s CEO is currently on the CEO’s door at Crayola headquarters.

News10NBC spoke with McLaughlin at the show’s reception Thursday night.

“i think it’s really, really great. and everyone loves my artwork. I can’t believe how amazing this is, I’m really loving it,” she said. “Whatever I do, I go with the heart. Whatever the heart wants, the heart wants.

“Everything starts and ends, but be flexible and go with the flow.”