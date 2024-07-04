What’s closed around Rochester on the Fourth of July

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thursday is the Fourth of July. Government offices, post offices, banks and courts are closed in observance of American independence. The stock market is also closed.

In the City of Rochester, refuse and recycling collection won’t take place on the Fourth of July and will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

In addition, Rochester City Hall, libraries, neighborhood service centers, R-Centers, Rochester Animal Services, the Rochester Public Market, and the human services administrative office will be closed. The 311 Call Center will remain open with normal hours of 7 a.m. through 9 p.m.

Most retailers are open but Costco will close for the holiday. You can call retailers ahead of time to find out if they’re open.