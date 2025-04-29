What’s the chance that our region gets a tornado on Tuesday?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Watch out for strong winds, lightning, hail, and even a possible tornado starting Tuesday afternoon. The First Alert Weather team is tracking the storms, including the chance that a tornado could touch down in our region.

Right now, there’s only a 5% chance of a tornado, but it’s possible, especially in the eastern or central Finger Lakes region. First Alert Meteorologist Rich Caniglia explains.

Last year, New York State had 32 confirmed tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service. That included tornadoes in Darien, Genesee County, in Wolcott, Wayne County, and Canandaigua, Ontario County, last July.