Wheatland residents upset over increase in taxes after sale of apartment complex

WHEATLAND, N.Y. — Dozens of Wheatland residents went to a town hall meeting on Thursday night to discuss the increase in taxes.

The increase comes from a large apartment complex in the town that sold for $49 million but was reassessed at only $36 million, leaving others to pay the difference with their taxes.

One woman said the state-appointed assessor did not do a fair job evaluating the consequences of the assessment.

“I hope my outcome is this gentleman never works for another town ever again. You know, go do something else. But you’ve really devastated homeowners in this community,” Cindy Brown said.

Brown told us her taxes went up from $2,600 last year to more than $3,100 this year.