When do classes begin for each local district?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new school year starts across the region this week. Local school districts are gearing up to welcome back students after months of summer vacation.
News10NBC TODAY will have live coverage this week as students return. Here’s a list of when some of the local district will return. You can also find the information on the website for your child’s district:
Here’s which school districts begin on Tuesday, Sept. 3:
- Brighton Central School District
- Brockport Central School District
- Penfield Central School District
- Rush-Henrietta Central School District
- Gates Chili Central School District
- Webster Central School District
Here’s which school districts begin on Wednesday, Sept. 4:
- East Rochester Union Free School District
- East Irondequoit Central School District
- Fairport Central School District
- Greece Central School District
- Hilton Central School District
- Spencerport Central School District
- Victor Central School District
- Wheatland-Chili Central School District
Here’s which school districts begin on Thursday, Sept. 5:
- Rochester City School District
- Churchville-Chili Central School District
- Canandaigua City School District (for grades 1 through 12)
- Dansville Central School District (for kindergarten through 12)
Here’s which school districts begin on Friday, Sept. 6:
- Canandaigua City School District (for kindergarten and pre-k)
- Dansville Central School District (for pre-k)