When do classes begin for each local district?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new school year starts across the region this week. Local school districts are gearing up to welcome back students after months of summer vacation.

News10NBC TODAY will have live coverage this week as students return. Here’s a list of when some of the local district will return. You can also find the information on the website for your child’s district:

Here’s which school districts begin on Tuesday, Sept. 3:

Brighton Central School District

Brockport Central School District

Penfield Central School District

Rush-Henrietta Central School District

Gates Chili Central School District

Webster Central School District

Here’s which school districts begin on Wednesday, Sept. 4:

East Rochester Union Free School District

East Irondequoit Central School District

Fairport Central School District

Greece Central School District

Hilton Central School District

Spencerport Central School District

Victor Central School District

Wheatland-Chili Central School District

Here’s which school districts begin on Thursday, Sept. 5:

Rochester City School District

Churchville-Chili Central School District

Canandaigua City School District (for grades 1 through 12)

Dansville Central School District (for kindergarten through 12)

Here’s which school districts begin on Friday, Sept. 6:

Canandaigua City School District (for kindergarten and pre-k)

Dansville Central School District (for pre-k)