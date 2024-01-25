When was the last total solar eclipse in Rochester?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester is getting ready for a total solar eclipse on April 8. That day around 3:20 p.m., the skies over Rochester will turn dark as the moon gets between the sun and the Earth.

How rare is a total solar eclipse? The last one in Rochester was 99 years ago, back in 1925. A newspaper article written at the time reports that people got time off work to experience it. The Platt Street Bridge, now the Pont de Rennes Bridge, cracked with all the people gathering on it to watch.

Rochester will be on the eclipse’s 122-mile path of totality through North America this year. The eclipse’s totality will last 3 minutes and 38 seconds. To view the eclipse safely, you’ll need glasses specific for solar viewing. You can see more of our eclipse coverage here.