Where are the guns coming from? Advocates looking for solutions on the ‘supply side’ of crime weapons

How are criminals getting ahold of guns? Solutions sought to "supply side" of crime weapons

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Advocates against gun-involved violence Tuesday held the first of three meetings on a recently released report on crime guns in Rochester.

The Roc Against Gun Violence Coalition says the report by the Brady Campaign highlights the need to find solutions to stop guns from getting into the hands of criminals.

According to that report, the majority of guns recovered originate from outside New York. It shows some of the illegal guns recovered by police can be sourced back to local gun dealers.

On Tuesday, News10NBC asked City Councilmember Willie Lightfoot about how criminals are getting ahold of these guns.

“People that are able to purchase legal guns, and then giving them to people who are not able to purchase legal guns, that’s a straw purchase … stolen guns from people that have licenses to carry, permits to carry,” Lightfoot said.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, straw purchasing a firearm is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Lightfoot says the goal of these meetings is to find solutions on the “supply side” of crime guns.