Where can you get a free ‘Billieve Together’ banner ahead of the playoffs?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are starting their postseason journey on Sunday as the No. 2 seed in the AFC and Bills Mafia is showing off their spirit.

M&T Bank is giving away 25,000 limited-edition “Billieve Together” banners at branch locations across Rochester and Buffalo. The banners are available starting Monday until supplies last. There’s a limit of one banner per person. You can see a list of local branches here.

Last year, M&T Bank gave out more than 22,500 banners to Bills fans during the playoffs. This year’s banners will feature a new design.

The Bills will take on the Denver Broncos at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12 in Orchard Park. Here’s what to know.