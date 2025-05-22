“Where is my fence?”: Conkey Cruisers founder Theresa Bowick shocked at thieves stealing her nearly $12,000 grant-funded fencing

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Theresa Bowick, founder of Conkey Cruisers, a nonprofit offering free neighborhood bicycling, said she has been robbed for the third time. After the first theft in 2015, Bowick received a grant from the Greater Rochester Health Foundation to install security fences.

“When we got robbed in 2015, they reached out and said ‘Look we wanna make sure that you have all the security measures that you need. We love the work that you do we want to make sure that you’re safe. Get yourself a big fence,'” Bowick said.

Bowick said the thieves also cut the cords connecting her security cameras. There are tire tracks over a foot wide outside the entire perimeter of her storage units where she keeps the bikes for her program.

“I started with nothing. We rebuilt from nothing. And here we go again. It hurts, yeah. But I can’t stop believing in Rochester. I can’t stop investing in the youth. I can’t stop giving them opportunity. No matter how much gets taken from me I have to keep on the battlefield,” Bowick said.

Rochester Police responded to the theft report on Monday and are investigating. If you have any information or video, they request that you call 911.

