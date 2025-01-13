Where to donate to help people impacted by the LA wildfires

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Strong winds are expected to pick up this week in the Los Angeles area, fueling the wildfires that have killed at least 24 people and consumed more than 62 square miles. If you want to help with the recovery, a key part is making sure your money goes to the right place.

Even if the fires were all put out today, the devastation would last months, if not years, for some families to get back to where they were. You don’t just bounce back from losing your house, your grocery store, your school, and your entire neighborhood. Folks are recommending considering donating to places like the Salvation Army for the long term.

The Salvation Army and the American Red Cross prioritize getting displaced folks a place to sleep and something to eat first. They also both help get personal necessities back. Clothing, medication, and glasses may have been left behind while evacuating.

The World Central Kitchen is helping feed the 14,000 first responders working to get the fires under control. If you want to find a local charity or want to donate to a specific cause, Charity Navigator keeps a running list of over a dozen boots-on-the-ground groups. That’s the largest independent evaluator of nonprofits.

The National Center for Disaster Philanthropy says the need for donations is long-term, not just in the immediate aftermath of these fires. If you donate online, do your research and look out for scams before you open your wallet.

The reason there is a vetted list is to help you avoid scammers. California officials warned the public about people who take advantage of this crisis. Do your research before opening that wallet and beware of something like GoFundMe unless you personally know the fundraiser. For some, this is a highly emotional time. Don’t let folks take advantage of your emotions.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.