Where to watch, and how to plan for eclipse

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event for Rochester, and it’s getting closer and closer. The total solar eclipse falls on April 8 of this year. Right now is the perfect time to start thinking about how you want to spend that day.

Deb Ross has been preparing for years. She’s chair of Rochester’s Eclipse Task Force, and co-chair for the American Astronomical Society Solar Eclipse Task Force.

She said the best place to watch the eclipse, is anywhere and everywhere, in the line of totality. When it comes to the experience, you’re in control. Think about how you want to plan the day, and who you want to spend it with.

Keep this in mind: The closer you are to the center of that shadow of totality, the longer the eclipse lasts, and the longer the darkness lasts. For example, Brockport is right on the center. In Rochester and Canandaigua, it will be a little less than that.

Even if it’s cloudy, you’ll still experience it; the darkness, excitement, and mystique.

Check-in with your local town or village, to see if there’s any events.

Debra suggests taking some time to decide who you want to be with. Do you want to be in a small intimate setting, or a large group?

“There are ‘we’ eclipse experiences, and ‘me’ eclipse experiences,” she said. “A ‘we’ eclipse is what it sounds like. You’re with hundreds, or thousands of people,” she said. “And in that last minute before totality, when it suddenly goes down to dark, the screaming starts!”

And then there’s a ‘me’ experience.

“Being with the people they love, in a kind of more, one-on-one relationship with the universe.”

For her, this moment in history is what life is all about.

“This is an experience all of you are going to remember for the rest of your lives. It is unlike anything in the universe.”

The next time Rochester will experience a total solar eclipse? 120 years.

“So make the most of this opportunity, it is a nature given, once in a lifetime, in your place, it’s going to be amazing.”

If you have kids, chances are they have school off on Monday for the eclipse. Debra suggests taking the whole weekend to explore your community. There will be so many events going on, pertaining to art, education, music and socialization. That includes Genesee Country Village & Museum, Rochester Museum and Science Center and the George Eastman House.

There are a few ways you can have some fun with the little ones without spending money or leaving the house. Debra suggests experimenting with this journal exercise.

“Give your kids sort of four questions before the eclipse. Think about what you are seeing, what you are hearing, what you are feeling, physically – and what you are feeling inside,” she said.

Want to learn more?

Head to the Rochester Total Solar Eclipse website. Or, check out the national task force.