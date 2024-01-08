Where you can donate blood as supply falls to critically low levels

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The American Red Cross says blood supply has fallen to critically low levels, leading to a nationwide emergency shortage in blood.

In recent weeks, the Red Cross has needed to limit distributions of some of the most transfused blood types to hospitals. They’re asking people to donate to rebuild the blood supply.

Here are some of the upcoming blood drives in the Rochester area. You can see a complete list and learn more about donating here.

Monday, Jan. 8: Perinton Blood Donation Center, 6687 Pittsford-Palmyra Road from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 9: American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave. from noon to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 10: Perinton Blood Donation Center, 6687 Pittsford-Palmyra Road from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 11: Browncroft Community Church, 2530 Browncroft Blvd. from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 11: American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 12: Eyer Building, 317 Main Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 12: Perinton Blood Donation Center, 6687 Pittsford-Palmyra Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 12: Macedon Public Library, 30 Main Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Red Cross says that over the last 20 years, the number of people donating blood has fallen by about 40%.