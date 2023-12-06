Whether new compact could include a Monroe County casino remains unclear

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

Could a Seneca Nation casino in the Rochester area still be on the table?

Extended negotiations over a new compact are happening between the Seneca Nation and New York State after a short-term extension was signed last week.

At one point, there were discussions about building a casino in downtown Rochester. That is not included in the most recent extension, and last we heard that was not an option.

But Assemblyman Harry Bronson says it’s not clear yet whether talks include a casino somewhere else in Monroe County.

He says he wants the process to be transparent.

“I think the Assembly majority conference is committed to making sure that we don’t introduce another casino that’s going to be harmful to our neighborhood, harmful to the economy or harmful to the existing employees in the gaming industry in our area,” Bronson said.

The extension now runs through March 31.