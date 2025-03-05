Whiskey River Pub and Grill plans to open “Whiskey’s Upper Deck” at former location of Jetty at the Port in Charlotte

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Whiskey River Pub and Grill is set to bring new life to the Port of Rochester by leasing the second floor of the port terminal, a space previously occupied by Jetty at the Port. The city announced in January that it was seeking a new tenant for the location.

The space includes a restaurant, bar area, and a covered outdoor patio. Whiskey River plans to open “Whiskey’s Upper Deck” this summer, pending approval from the Rochester City Council.

According to Whiskey River’s Facebook page, the new venue promises food, live music, and a party deck, aiming to offer year-round live entertainment.

“This place will have the larger bands year-round,” the post said, emphasizing the goal of attracting more visitors to Charlotte throughout the year.