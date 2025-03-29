Whiskey’s Upper Deck expected to open Memorial Day weekend at Port of Rochester

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new business is coming to the Charlotte area, after the city recently approved the development of a new eatery — from the owner of Whiskey River Pub and Grill — at the Port of Rochester.

This location has seen a series of short-lived businesses, but owner Bob Youst is optimistic about his new venture, Whiskey’s Upper Deck.

“It’s only going to make both places thrive to be the best of both. So I think that’s why we are excited,” Youst said.

Construction is underway for Whiskey’s Upper Deck, which will be located on the second floor of the Port of Rochester terminal building. The new restaurant will feature live entertainment and a rock-and-roll, jazz-blues decor.

“The patio will be a fun deck. We’ll have a lot of adult-style games on the patio—there will be a bar inside and out—live music four or five times a week and a larger menu,” Youst said.

Regular customers are looking forward to the new addition. “Definitely, we patronize this all the time. I mean, there are four or five of us that come in here all the time,” said Tom Buss.

The target opening date for Whiskey’s Upper Deck is Memorial Weekend.

The space at the Port of Rochester first opened to the public in 2009 as Pier 45, closing in 2013. It was later taken over by Jetty at the Port, which closed in 2021 during the pandemic.