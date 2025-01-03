Who could the Bills face in the first round of the playoffs?

After clinching the #2 seed in the AFC on December 29, the Bills will play the AFC’s #7 seed at home in the first round of the 2025 NFL playoffs.

However, with the playoffs less then two weeks away, Buffalo still does not know who their competition will be round one.

Josh Allen and company mathematically have three potential opponents: the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins or the Cincinnati Bengals.

The success of those three teams in week 18 decides who faces the Bills at Highmark Stadium.

For the 9-7 Broncos, a win or tie against the Kansas City Chiefs at home punches their ticket to Buffalo.

Losses or ties by both the Dolphins and Bengals also secure Denver the #7 seed.

The Chiefs, who clinched the #1 seed last month, will be resting several starters, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, according to head coach Andy Reid.

For the Dolphins, who stand 8-8, a victory away against the New York Jets and a Denver defeat give them the final playoff spot.

Lastly, the Bengals need a win away against the Pittsburgh Steelers and losses by Denver and Miami to make the playoffs.

The Bengals take on the Steelers at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday. The Broncos and Dolphins both play at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.

On Sunday night, Sean McDermott’s team will know who they battle on Wild-card Weekend.