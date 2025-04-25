Who will the Buffalo Bills draft? Fans share their thoughts

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WHEC) – We may not know until nearly midnight as the Buffalo Bills hold the 30th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. But Bills Mafia certainly has ideas of who they want on the team.

The most pressing needs are cornerback, safety, and defensive line. While adding offense is never a bad move to give Josh Allen as many weapons as possible, there are glaring holes on the defensive side of the football. A starting CB job opposite Christian Benford seems to be open, even with recent signings of Tre White and Dane Jackson. Other spots are open – maybe not for a day one starter – but as the team looks to build for the near future.

Watch below to see what Bills Mafia had to say about Thursday’s first round.

Bills fans at Bar Bill in Penfield share their thoughts on who the team should draft.

Who will the Bills take in the 1st round of the NFL Draft? Mat Mlodzinski and Ian Mills talk to fans about their ideas.

Mat Mlodzinski talks with members of Bills Mafia who have been having an NFL Draft party for 18 years straight.