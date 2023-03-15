Whole Foods to open Brighton store in April

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – A project so contentious, it ended up in court.

But after several years of planning and legal fighting, Whole Foods is opening in Brighton next month.

The grocer will open its doors at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, according to the company.

MORE: Judge sides with developers behind Brighton Whole Foods

The store promises free samples and entertainment, kicking off with breakfast treats and giveaways starting at 7 a.m.

The store is located at 2740 Monroe Ave.